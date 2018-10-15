Google Assistant rolling out Material Theme redesign of settings

Back in August, Google began testing a redesigned settings page for Assistant that is in line with the Google Material Theme. This week, the simplified Google Assistant settings page with tabs is rolling out.

Similar to the redesign of the Google Account page on Android, the new settings interface for Assistant is bright white and relies on tabs to great simplify navigation. The old UI was just a long — and increasingly cumbersome— list that featured sections for Accounts, Devices, and Services.

The revamp begins by displaying your profile avatar, name, and email address up top. Below are four tabs that users can quickly swipe between. Personal Info is now its own section with menus that let you set a Nickname, addresses, and more. The new list features a tiny icon at the left and includes both the name of the setting and a quick description.

Under Assistant, users can set Languages, Assistant voice, Continued Conversation, and more. Scrolling to the very bottom, presents a list of Assistant devices, including your current devices, headphones, and Home speakers. Tapping presents the same set of options as before.

In Services, you can edit default services for Music, Photos & videos, TV and speakers, and more. There is also a shortcut to open “Explore” at the bottom.

Lastly, there is a new Home tab that provides a number of settings found in the revamped Google Home app. Users can manage a Household, as well as add devices, speaker groups, and services. Your list of rooms and included devices are also displayed below.

These new settings come as Google Assistant received a notable redesign earlier this month. The visual redesign made Assistant more touch-friendly and interactive with larger cover images and dials. It also provides quick access to the new Updates section. The new Google Assistant settings page is live on a handful of devices that we’ve checked today.

