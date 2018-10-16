Some Google Pixel 3 pre-orders have already started shipping to customers

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones went on sale just last week ahead of this week’s October 18th launch date. Now, Pixel 3 shipping has begun with some pre-orders already starting to ship out from Google’s distribution.

As noted by Android Police, some users who pre-ordered the Pixel 3 are already seeing their orders marked as shipped. This is a bit earlier than expected, with some users even seeing delivery dates estimated for as early as tomorrow.

Of course, your results may vary depending on when you got your pre-order in and also the selected shipping speed, but it’s great to see Pixel 3 shipping kicking off this early. Personally, I’ve not noted shipment notifications for my Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL orders, and no one on the 9to5 team has seen their orders marked as shipped yet either.

To check on your order’s status, you can head over to the Google Store’s order history page to keep tabs on its progress. For those who did pre-order, Google is also offering up $50 pre-order bonuses.

