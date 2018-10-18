Google releases Pixel 3 ad featuring celeb endorsement [Video]

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are officially available today, which means we’re going to start seeing a lot more ads for what our Stephen called “two of the best phones you can buy“. In this 30-second ad spot, Gordon Ramsay, Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, music producer Marshmello, and YouTubers Joey Graceffa and Eva Gutowski (MyLifeAsEva) all endorse the smartphones just like our own Mr. Hall.

Right off the bat, the video begins with Gordon and the gang talking all about the camera — easily one of the biggest selling points of Google’s new phones. A big deal is made of the Group Selfie Cam and the ultra-wide 8-megapixel sensor.

Vlogger Graceffa briefly mentions the Fast Charge system, which provides up to 7 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging. There’s a mention of the front-facing stereo speakers by the YouTube stars too.

Gordon highlights the power of Google Lens by pointing out how he uses it to identify plants, which can’t exactly be ideal for a chef? In trademark style, Gordon drops an f-bomb at just how smart the Google Lens is at identifying plants from images. We’re expecting the ads to crop up all over his official YouTube channel in the coming months.

Hey, if it’s good enough for straight-talking, big swearing Gordon Ramsay, then the Pixel 3 is good enough for us. But on a serious note, celeb endorsements like this could be the catalyst that these phones desperately need to end up in the hands of regular people.

