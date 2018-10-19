Google Assistant has a new dedicated ‘Lists and Notes’ web app

Our upcoming APK Insight of Google app 8.33 uncovered a URL for a new “Lists and Notes” web app that ties into the Google Assistant. It comes as Google is working on allowing users to set their own default list and note taking provider in Assistant.

The public facing Assistant-branded URL is live and mentioned in a string that we found during our in-progress teardown of the latest Google app beta. Visiting loads a very basic web app completely styled with the Google Material Theme. It features two tabs for “Lists” and “Notes,” as well as a bottom app bar. The multi-colored FAB at center allows users to create a new list or note.

https://assistant.google.com/lists/mainview

This web app is openly accessible and saves between devices. The interface and functionality is again very rudimentary with users able to make a simple list that has the option to mark off items or delete entirely. Lists and notes can be titled, but there is no other real feature set to them.

The exact nature of this Google Assistant Lists and Notes web app is unclear. It could be a default option for Google Assistant, but seems silly in the light of Google making an entirely different service that does not sync with Google Keep or Google Tasks.

The former service just received a Google Material Theme and a slew of new features, like shopping lists, are coming according to a Googler just earlier this week.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: