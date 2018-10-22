YouTube TV offering one-week credit alongside apology for outage

If you happened to be one of the unlucky users who experienced the YouTube TV outage on October 16th, then you should be eligible for a free week of credit courtesy of the company. YouTube TV sent all subscribers an apology via email this weekend which contained a link to a form that, so long as you fill it in by October 24th, will enable you to claim a free week of credit towards the TV streaming service.

While the service is undoubtedly becoming a major player in the online streaming space, having garnered 300,000 paying subscribers in less than a year by January 2018 alone, it hasn’t been without it’s downtime. This is the third such outage this year, the most recent occurring in July.

To claim the offer however, you’ll have to fill out the form soon, as the $10 credit for the service is only available until Wednesday, October 24 — 11:59 PM PT.

We’re sorry about the unexpected YouTube TV interruption on October 16th. We love our TV as much as you do, and our goal is to make sure that you can access your events and shows – whenever and however you want. To help make this right, we’d like to give you a week of free service.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

You can redeem the credit by visiting the YouTube TV Help page and providing your account email.

Keep in mind that this offer expires at 11:59 PM PT Wednesday, October 24th.

