PSA: The best way to tell Google what’s wrong with the Pixel 3 is right from your phone

User feedback is important to Google, as highlighted by the various shortcuts to send comments and bug reports in every application and service on Android. This extends to the Made by Google hardware lineup, and comes as more and more people receive the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Unfortunately for Google, a continual rate of customers are encountering personal issues and various quirks…

Fortunately, some are already being resolved, with Google confirming that a fix is on the way for the Google Camera app not saving captured images. More recent findings — like fast wireless charging being limited to the Pixel Stand — are only being verbally addressed by Google.

While not a bug in the traditional sense, that is a prime example of general Pixel 3 feedback to send. On Android 9 Pie, users can head into the Settings app and then the “System” menu. In “About phone,” scrolling down will yield a “Send feedback about this device” button.

Within Google Play services, you’ll be able to “Write your feedback.” This can range from complimentary comments, as seen in the instructional YouTube video below, or other (polite) commentary about disagreements you might have with Google’s decisions.

This particular Pixel 3 feedback form is also useful for more general performance issues that are not app specific. Users can “include system logs” in the report, as well as determine what Google account info is actually being sent (including an option to remain anonymous).

Given that Google is advertising this capability (since last week’s launch), it’s highly likely that comments are indeed read and not just filed away. Google of course checks feedback from Twitter, Reddit, official support forums, and other social media.

Perhaps comments from this channel might push to the front of Google’s queue, as filing from a Pixel 3 makes it clear that you are an actual owner and have issues or comments about the phone you purchased.

