Chromecast 2nd-gen and Chromecast Ultra may be updated w/ multi-room audio support

A handy new feature on Google’s latest Chromecast revision is the addition of support for multi-room audio playback. Now, it seems like Google is extending Chromecast multi-room audio support to previous hardware generations.

The best gifts for Android users

Multi-room audio allows users to easily use cast-compatible devices such as the Chromecast Audio, speakers with Chromecast built-in, and even Assistant speakers like the Home Max with synchronized audio streams. It’s very useful but has never been supported on Chromecasts which plug into your TV. With the best speakers in your home usually plugged into the TV, this has been a common complaint for users.

The new third-generation Chromecast does fix this by adding support, but Google implied that this wouldn’t come to previous hardware. Now, though, it seems like there’s a chance both the second-generation Chromecast and the Chromecast Ultra will be updated with support.

Responding to a user (via Reddit), Google support clearly states that Chromecast multi-room audio will be rolling out to the Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast second-generation. There’s no specific timeline for the launch, but the email does mention “by the end of the year.”

Of course, support email representatives aren’t always the best or most reliable sources for this sort of thing, so we’ll have to wait on Google to officially confirm it at some point.

More on Chromecast:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: