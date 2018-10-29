Google drawing your Halloween costumes in virtual reality with Tilt Brush

Google-acquired Tilt Brush is of the coolest contest creation tools for virtual reality headsets like the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. For Halloween, Google is showcasing it by offering to draw various costumes in 3D.

Google’s spooky Twitter handle for the festivities is “BOO-gle”, apparently, which announced the spooky Halloween fun on Friday. The company is offering to have “your Halloween costume reimagined today by Tilt Brush artists in VR.”

Tilt Brush lets users paint in 3D space through virtual reality, with resulting pieces often life-sized and remarkably detailed. Some artists have created entire scenes and worlds that can be walked through and thoroughly explored. Check out a gallery of other works available here. It recently added a beginner’s mode and features multiplayer for joint collaboration, while integrating with the rest of Google’s virtual reality tools aimed at more advanced artists.

To join in, you need to tweet a photo of your ‘ghostly garb’ and tag it with #TiltOrTreat. Google has a video of artists working from conceptually sketching on pen and paper to putting on a virtual reality headset and using controllers to create 3D version of costumes.

Google has yet to reveal any of the finished works, but your “reimagined” costume will also be part of a spooky scene by the looks of the current tease.

Come boo with our crew! 👻 To have your Halloween costume reimagined today by Tilt Brush artists in VR: 1️⃣ Tweet a photo of your ghostly garb

2️⃣ Tag with #TiltOrTreat

3️⃣ Stay tuned for a Tilt…or a treat! pic.twitter.com/HN51dbNUdn — BOO-gle 🎃 (@Google) October 29, 2018

Tilt Brush requires a more powerful PC-connected virtual reality headset like the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift and is available now for $19.99. This fun starts today and will likely run until Halloween on Wednesday.

