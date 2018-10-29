Google Voice apparently testing video and audio in MMS messages

Google Voice has seen quite a few big updates since its “reboot” early last year. Now, the company seems to finally be addressing a major complaint with the service’s MMS support – Google Voice video and audio attachment is apparently in testing.

The best gifts for Android users

We first caught word of Google prepping better attachment support on Voice in a teardown back in September. However, nothing was seen by end users following that. Now, though, some users are seeing this functionality available.

As Android Police notes, the latest Google Voice update, v2018.43, includes a changelog which notes “playback support for audio and video MMS attachments.” So far, it doesn’t seem to be working for all users, I’ve not noted it personally. Some users, though, are seeing videos supported on Voice’s web client.

Currently, it’s unclear if Google plans to support sending video and audio over MMS on Voice, but presumably, that would arrive as well. Personally, I’m also hoping these updates also improve the size limits imposed on GIFs sent over the service. Regardless, Google Voice’s latest update is already rolling out over Google Play. Be sure to let us know in the comments below if you’re seeing video and audio attachment support.

More on Google Voice:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: