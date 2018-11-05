9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nokia 6.1 Smartphone, Anker deals from $7, Arlo Q 1080p Security Cam $100, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Nokia 6.1 Smartphone now supports Android Pie, drops to new all-time low of $200 (Reg. $269)
Anker’s top-rated Lightning and USB-C cables on sale this week, more from $7
Netgear’s popular Arlo Q 1080p security cam falls below $100 for first time at Amazon
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ rotating deals, Prime exclusives, more
- Petco Black Friday ad: discounted toys, perks for rewards members, more
- Big Lots Black Friday Ad: 1-day sale on Thanksgiving, doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad: Apple Watch Series 3 $199, Dyson, Instant Pot, more
- GameStop 2018 Holiday Gift Guide filled w/ Super Smash accessories, merch, more
- Walmart Toy Guidearrives with a look at this year’s most anticipated gifts
- eBay First Minute Deals start November with 11 days of Black Friday offers
- Target Black Friday ad 2018 leak has notable Apple deals, TVs, doorbusters and much more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Ad 2018: Latest Echo Dot $24, Google Home Hub $99, doorbusters, more
- Dell Black Friday Ad 2018: Rotating doorbusters, Nest Thermostat E $99, DJI drones, more
- Dell Small Business 2018 Black Friday Ad: Bose QC 35 II $299, doorbusters, more
- LEGO’s 2018 Christmas Catalog is packed with the year’s latest and greatest sets
- Newegg kicks off a busy month with Black November Sale: SSDs, monitors, much more
- The 9to5Toys Guide to Black Friday Free Shipping
MORE NEW DEALS:
This full-featured Brother Laser Printer has AirPrint, more for $100 shipped (Reg. $120)
- Apple’s new MacBook Air gets first discount, iPad Pro $50 off (Tax only in select states)
- Apple Watch Series 3 bundled w/ Apple band from $259 shipped (38/42mm, GPS or Cell)
- Lutron Caseta dimmers offer HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant support: $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nokia Body Cardio Smart Scale falls to one of its lowest prices this year at $75 (Reg. $120)
- Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone XS Max Slim Clear Case $2.50 shipped, more
- Raspberry Pi-powered Computer Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $82.50
- Kickstart your smart home w/ this Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi System bundle at $167 ($270 value)
- Bring 4K, HDR and more to your home theater with the Roku Streaming Stick+ at $49 (20% off)
- NETGEAR’s 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender returns to $19 Prime shipped
- Cover your desk in Aukey’s $12 shipped XL Water-resistant Gaming Mousepad and save 40%
- Go pro in the kitchen w/ a Victorinox Fibrox Chef’s Knife for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Super Mario Bros. Power Up Edition Checkers hits Amazon low at $10 (Reg. $15)
- Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals will get you this Air Fryer for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: PDF Reader Pro, Drop The Chicken 2, more
- Save up to 30% on select PlayMonster toys and games starting at $7 shipped, today only
- Huge deals on Lifefactory glass water bottles for today only for$5 (Reg. $20+)
- Chico’s has select sweaters, shirts & pants from $22 in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom & Captain Toad Treasure $30 ea, more
- eBay’s Early Black Friday Deals have a Nintendo Switch down at$270 for today only
- Old Navy Friends & Family Sale refreshes your look with 30% off sitewide
- The best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Knife is now $10.50 shipped at Amazon
- Keep your cash safe with this Tommy Hilfiger 2-in-1 Passcase Wallet for $18 (30% off)
- Cole Haan’s Flash Event takes an extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping
- Pottery Barn’s Fall Premiere Event takes up to 70% off furniture, blankets & more from $60
- Get the RetroMini Pocket Console with 900 classic games for $80 (Orig. $99)
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 05, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO debuts micro-scale Harry Potter Diagon Alley kit, here’s how to add it to your collection for free
Could YouTube finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch?
Amazon Day will let you choose when you’d like all of your packages delivered
- Nintendo recommits to the 3DS, announces that the handheld console isn’t going anywhere
- Walmart Toy Guide arrives with a look at this year’s most anticipated gifts
- Start the Christmas countdown with a beauty advent calendar that will have you glowing
- Amazon opens another 4-star store in Denver: is this the future of retail?
- Currant’s new Smart Outlet uses AI to help reduce wasted energy
- Review: Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit channels a little magic to offer an unparalleled experience
- ASUS enters the UltraWide market with new 49-inch Double Full HD 144Hz Gaming Monitor
- Levi’s Gift Guide unveils an array of trendy and comfortable pieces w/ prices from $17
- Nintendo recommits to the 3DS, announces that the handheld console isn’t going anywhere
- Rotor Riot’s latest product brings L3/R3 to mobile gaming w/ an MFi-certified controller
- New Pad & Quill iPad Pro Cases are here w/ 11 & 12.9″ leather/linen models + early deals
- Moshi details refreshed iPad Pro case lineup plus new Apple Pencil accessories
- Audio-Technicaupdates its best-selling ATH-M50x headphones with built-in Bluetooth
- The Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone from $30
- With AirPower MIA, the Nomad Base Station for Apple Watcharrives on the scene
- October’s notable LEGO Ideas kits include Food-Themed Diners, more
- How to build an out-of-sight charging station for tools, smart home gear, and more
- Sonos announces five new colors for its AirPlay 2-enabled One speaker
- Backcountry’s Touring Collection lets you hit the slopes with style & practicality
- Holiday travel plans? Update your luggage with our top picks for under $100
- Happy National Cat Day: Best ways to treat your feline friends from $10
- Blue Apron and Jet combine to offer at-home meal kits that undercut Amazon on price
- Best Buy rolls out free shipping for the holiday shopping season
- Hive View Outdoor arrives with attractive design… for a security camera
- Sam’s Club Now takes on Amazon Go with an automated, cashier-less grocery store of its own
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review — My favorite CoD in years