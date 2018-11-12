Samsung foldable smartphone will allegedly be released in March 2019 w/ eye-watering price

After the recent Samsung Developer Conference saw the South Korean tech giant show off its Infinity Flex foldable display, we were left in the dark about when this new foldable display tech would find its way to devices. Now, a new report out of South Korea has touted a March 2019 release schedule for the Samsung foldable smartphone along with a jaw-dropping price tag.

This report comes from the Yonhap News Agency and was picked up initially by The Verge with pricing information being touted at a staggering 2 million won or $1,770. As for the name, the report claims that the device will be called the Samsung Galaxy F — a little on the nose if you ask us.

We could see a 7.4-inch display when completely unfolded, whilst when folded, it will measure in at just 4.6-inches. 5G connectivity isn’t likely to be present in the Samsung Galaxy F. But we are potentially going to see the hyperspeed data connection speeds on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.

Samsung chief DJ Koh has already made the bold claim that the company intends to ship a million foldable devices in 2019 alone. Whilst the reaction has been mixed, foldable display technology is one area in which Samsung aims to become the frontrunner within the next 12 months.

Would you pay $1,790 for a foldable smartphone? Is this the start of a folding phone revolution? Let us know in the comments section what you think.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: