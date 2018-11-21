Google Play Cyber Week includes $.99 rentals of all movies on Thanksgiving

For the Google Store and Made by Google, Black Friday has become more of a week-long affair with deals coming in at various tiers. Today, Google Play is joining in on the festivities with a Cyber Week that most notably sees all movie rentals drop to $.99 on Thanksgiving Day.

Starting with Play Movies & TV, all film rentals will be $.99 on Thanksgiving Day. This includes recently added 4K content with rentals expiring in 30 days or 48 hours after starting, whichever comes first.

Meanwhile, the purchase price of some movies released this year are down to $9.99, while certain seasons of TV shows are getting discounted to $19.99.

Google is also discounting ebooks and audiobooks. The former includes a “Top titles under $5” section, while Play Books also has the “Top audiobooks under $10.”

Lastly, the Play Store is touting “Up to 80% off premium games.” One of the more notable deals sees the original and sequel to Monument Valley down to $.99. This puzzle made by ustwo is both beautiful and thoughtful. There are also a handful of in-app purchase deals to deep discounts on yearly subscriptions.

The full list of Google Play Black Friday deals are compiled on a new landing page, with several more lists broken down by section.

