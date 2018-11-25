Google now directly answering certain mobile searches without web results

Google Search features a number of useful built-in tools. When a query can be answered by a direct result, Google will now no longer show the standard web links. This change on mobile, Android, and iOS results in a faster search experience.

Spotted today (via Sergey Alakov) and since confirmed by Google to Search Engine Land, searches that can be answered by the built-in calculator, unit converter, or clock will no longer feature other web links. This results in a simple page with only the Search bar up top and the answer below.

These single results appear when Google has “extremely high confidence” that it can directly answer the user’s query. In the case of a unit conversion, the card will feature a quick tool for users to find other results, while basic arithmetic is accompanied by a simple calculator.

The search engine began experimenting with this “condensed view” in February to speed up load times. Questions about conversions or the time can often be quickly answered without the need for another webpage. It also results in a much cleaner experience that benefits the user. Meanwhile, those that still want web links can tap a button below the card to load regular web results.

People who search for these tools rarely use full search results, but the results will remain available for those who want them via the “Show all results” button.

Google confirmed today that this feature is now widely rolling out. Since the original experiment ended in March, the Search team has improved the accuracy of these one-answer results and made sure ads don’t appear.

These direct Google Search answers are available on the mobile web, as well as the Android and iOS Search app. Results on the desktops will still yield built-in tools followed by 10 blue links.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: