Google Photos 4.3 adds Live Albums, preps more Suggested Actions [APK Insight]

After spotting in an APK Insight last month, Google at 10/9 announced a new Live Albums features for Google Photos. This updating collection of images allows you to easily share new pictures without having to manually add new ones. Meanwhile, Google Photos 4.3 also reveals work on new Suggested Actions.

Live Albums

With Live Albums, users can create updating collections that automatically add new photos of people and pets as they are taken. Google Photos 4.3 is rolling out today with the feature already enabled.

The “New album” creation process has been revamped with this version and no longer opens to your camera roll. That view is still available by tapping “Select photos.” Above that is a new “Automatically add photos of people & pets” option where you can select any contact.

In the overflow menu of a Live Album, users can add more people, select whether to be notified when more photos are added, and share.

More Suggested Actions

At I/O 2018, Photos gained a number of Suggested Actions to edit photos, including brighten, share, rotate, or archive a picture. Google Photos 4.3 aludes to more in development, like “Adjust corners,” while “Archive” has been renamed to “Move to archive.”

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_a11y_adjust_corners”>Adjust corners</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_a11y_adjust_corners_done”>Finished adjusting corners</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_a11y_adjust_corners_reset”>Reset to initial corners</string>

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_adjust_corners”>Adjust Corners</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_adjust_corners_done_button”>Done</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_adjust_corners_reset_button”>Reset</string>

New options include “Convert to grayscale” and “Color.”

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_a11y_invert_colors”>Convert to greyscale.</string>

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_editor_invert_text”>Color</string>

How to update?

Version 4.3 of Google Photos is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

