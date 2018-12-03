Google Pixel 3 comes with a free Pixel Stand and extra earbuds w/ Google Store purchase

Google has had a lot of killer deals and offers with its new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL lately. Now, in the aftermath of Black Friday, Google is offering up a new Pixel 3 offer which tosses in a free Pixel Stand and set of earbuds into the box.

This arguably should have been an offer Google provided back when the Pixel 3 family launched, but oh well. Regardless, if you’ve not picked up a Pixel 3 yet or missed out on the Black Friday deals, this is a pretty solid package. Alongside any Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL model, you’ll get the $79 Pixel Stand as well as an extra set of USB-C earbuds.

The Pixel Stand, for now, is the only way to take advantage of fast wireless charging on the Pixel 3/XL. With it, you’ll get 10W charging as well as some smart Google Assistant features. Of course, the stand also works with any other Qi-enabled smartphone, just at slower speeds.

As for the earbuds, these are the same option you’ll already find in the box with every other Pixel 3. It’s not totally clear why Google is offering an extra set with this Pixel 3 offer, but free is free. Google’s USB-C earbuds are convenient, sound good, and work with most USB-C devices. Having an extra set certainly won’t hurt anything.

To redeem this offer, simply head over to the Google Store and select the special offer. Google will automatically add the Pixel Stand and earbuds to your cart on checkout. You can select any Pixel 3 model with this offer as well.

