Google Phone 27 preps tweaked feedback as Favorites redesign, Call Screen on 2016 Pixel rolls out [APK Insight]

Following an update to Messages yesterday amid the past week’s discussion about the company’s communications future, Google Phone 27 is rolling out. The latest beta of the dialer coincides with the “Favorites” tab redesign rolling out, along with Call Screen for the original Pixel.

Favorites tab redesign rolling out

Since August, the Google Phone app has been working on a revamped Favorites tab that drops the two-wide grid of contacts for circular icons that fit more people across. This redesign appears to be rolling out via a server-side update with the latest stable version and not necessarily version 27.

Users can quickly “Add” more favorites in the top right-corner while a tap on an icon lets you determine how to reach a person. Contacts that only have one way of being reached — be it only one associated number or not signed up for Google Duo — will feature a phone icon in the bottom-right corner of the profile image. Meanwhile, there is a list of “Frequents” at the bottom of this new grid.

Call Screen for Pixel and Pixel XL

Another change that’s server-side is Call Screen beginning to roll out to the original Pixel and Pixel XL. The release notes for stable version 26 highlight “Call Screen for Pixel (US English only for now)” in reference to all Made by Google phones. This follows Screen Call availability on the Pixel 2 and transcripts, now also referenced on the changelog.

Updated Feedback

Google as a company loves user feedback, with Google Phone 27 revealing an updated feedback form after calls. The issues that users can select after a call have been slightly tweaked and rephrased.

Google Phone 26

<string name=”feedback_audio_issue_echo_heard”>Other side heard echo</string> <string name=”feedback_audio_issue_local_audio”>”Other person couldn’t hear me”</string> <string name=”feedback_audio_issue_not_applicable”>Not applicable</string> <string name=”feedback_audio_issue_other”>Other audio issue</string> <string name=”feedback_audio_issue_remote_audio”>”Couldn’t hear other person”</string> <string name=”feedback_audio_issue_title”>Any audio related issues?</string> <string name=”feedback_audio_issue_unclear”>Garbled or unclear audio</string> <string name=”feedback_call_issue_no_ringing”>No ringing</string> <string name=”feedback_call_issue_none”>Good call</string> <string name=”feedback_title_v2″>How was the call quality on your end?</string>

Google Phone 27

<string name=”feedback_action_unsubscribe_v2″>Turn these off</string> <string name=”feedback_audio_issue_echo_heard”>Other person could hear their echo</string> <string name=”feedback_call_issue_choppy_audio”>Audio cut out or was choppy</string> <string name=”feedback_call_issue_quiet_audio”>Audio was too quiet</string> <string name=”feedback_notification_content”>”We’ll use your feedback to improve.”</string> <string name=”feedback_title_no_contact_info”>How was the quality on your last call?</string> <string name=”feedback_title_with_contact_info”>How was the quality on your call with %1$s?</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for Google Phone’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google Phone app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

Dylan contributed to this article

