Google Phone 24 preps dark mode, continues work on ‘Favorites’ redesign [APK Insight]

Last month, the Google Phone app received a Material Theme redesign in line with the company’s other communication apps. Version 24 today reveals work on a dark mode, while the company is continuing development on a redesign of the “Favorites” tab.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Dark mode

Version 24 includes strings that reference a “Dark mode” option. Google has already confirmed that the feature is in development and “coming soon” to match Android Messages.

<string name=”display_options_dark_mode_key”>display_options_dark_mode</string> <string name=”display_options_dark_mode_title”>Dark mode</string>

Favorites redesign

Since version 21 in June, Google has been working on a redesign of the “Favorites” tab. Instead of a square grid of contacts, the new looks makes use of rounded avatars and lists three contacts in a row.

It looks more modern, with a new prompt now noting how holding and touching a contact will let users “switch between calls and messages.” This functionality does not yet appear to be live with users only able to “Remove” and view “Contact info.”

<string name=”suggestions_header”>Suggested</string> <string name=”suggested_contacts”>Suggested</string>

<string name=”frequent_contact_suggestion”>Frequently called</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for Google Phone’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google Phone app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

