YouTube purging spam accounts this week, creators may see ‘noticeable’ decrease in subscriber count

YouTube has just announced today that the company is about to start purging fake subscribers from the platform this week. Over the next couple of days, creators big and small may see a “noticeable” decrease in their total subscriber count.

Detailed in a post on YouTube’s product forums, the platform has revealed that between December 13th and December 14th, it will be purging spam accounts. Keeping spam accounts to a minimum is something that YouTube does to ensure a fair playing field for its creators. The post explains that YouTube identified and fixed “an issue that caused some spam not to be removed.”

YouTube users will be notified in the next few days if their account was affected by fake subscribers. If that’s the case, those creators will see a note from YouTube in the Creator Studio. Channels around 1,000 subscribers who fall below the threshold for the YouTube Partner Program due to this fake subscriber purge will need to reapply once they’ve reached that total once again.

We’ll be keeping an eye on some channels to see how much this fake subscriber purge has an impact.

