Google Photos increases Live Album limit to 20,000 photos and videos

Back in October, Google Photos introduced the new Live Albums feature that would identify people and pets and automatically create photo and video albums with a 10,000 photo and video limit. That has now been doubled to 20,000 thanks to a Live Albums update.

Spotted initially by Android Police, this raising of the limit now means photo hoarders or those who like to have multiple users contributing to family and friend photo albums have more breathing room.

Originally, once that old limit was reached, the live album would stop accepting new additions, meaning no organised family albums to browse. For some of us, we’re unlikely to ever reach 10,000 photos let alone have one album that is unable to accept any future uploads, but this is a welcome increase.

If you actually manage to hit this new limit, the album will simply “pause” and stop adding new images to the album. For obvious reasons, that’s a bit frustrating since it kind of defeats the purpose of the feature altogether.

Hopefully, we’ll see the Live Album max limit get removed completely in the near future, but this is a great start for the serious photo-takers out there.

How to create a new Live Album

On your computer, open photos.google.com. Sign in to your Google Account. On the left, click Albums New album . Click Automatically add photos of people. On any face group, click Select . At the top right, click Turn on.

