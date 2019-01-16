WSJ: Motorola’s RAZR is returning w/ new $1,500 foldable smartphone, Verizon exclusive

For the past couple of years, Motorola has become less and less of a big name in mobile phones, but that wasn’t always the case. Before smartphones were widely available, Motorola was one of the biggest names thanks to its popular RAZR lineup. According to a new report, that brand is coming back with a new foldable RAZR smartphone.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Motorola’s RAZR is apparently making a comeback in the not-too-distant future. Lenovo is apparently looking to bring back the RAZR with a new foldable smartphone, presumably running on top of Android. The device will apparently cost $1,500 and will be sold exclusively through Verizon Wireless.

It’s unclear if “foldable smartphone” means we’ll see a classic clamshell design, as it could also refer to a design similar to what we’re expecting from Samsung next month. The device could debut as soon as next month, but apparently, it’s “still in testing” at the moment. About 200,000 units of this new device may be produced.

This wouldn’t be the first time Motorola’s RAZR brand would make a comeback. In 2012, the brand came back for a handful of exclusive Verizon Android smartphones such as the Droid Razr and Droid Razr Maxx.

