9to5Toys Lunch Break: Hisense 55″ 4K Roku UHDTV $300, TP-Link Smart Bulb 2-Pack $25, Samsung Laser Printer $45, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Enjoy the big game on Hisense’s 55-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV at $300 shipped (25% off)
TP-Link smart bulbs do not require an additional hub, get two for $25 (Reg. $40)
TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender gets a 20% price cut to $40 shipped
Ease the tax seasons blues with an AirPrint-enabled Samsung Laser Printer for $45
Save on Anker’s most popular charging accessories and USB-C hubs at Amazon from $10
Apple’s latest iPad Pros up to $100 off at B&H (tax select states only)
Apple’s 2018 Mac Mini sees up to $150 off (tax select shoppers only)
iTunes launches huge $5 movie sale plus 4K deals, $1 rental of the week, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
DODOcase goes 20% off sitewide for Valentine’s Day: Phone cases, leather accessories, more
- JBL’s Cinema 610 5.1-Ch. Speaker System: $170 shipped + $20 GC ($270 value)
- Save 40% on Minger’s highly-rated Dimmable and Color LED Lightstrips from $8.50 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Audio Receiver $11 shipped, more
- Keep your 15-inch MacBook safe in the Thule Crossover Backpack for $50 (Reg. $100)
- WD’s Easystore 4TB USB 3.0. Hard Drive + 32GB flash drive $90 ($20 off)
- Zmodo’s $48 Security Bundle w/ 1080p camera + 2 sensors (Reg. $85)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $25, God of War from $26.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: KRFT, StoryToys, more
- 8Bitdo unveils new M30 Sega Genesis Bluetooth Gamepad + receiver, pre-orders live from $20
- The well-rated Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator is on sale for $140, today only (Reg. $180)
- Save on Honeywell work protection from $10 at Amazon: ear plugs, glasses, more
- Winter isn’t finished yet so pick up this 1,500W Space Heater at an Amazon low of $27 shipped
- The Philips Viva Air Fryer is up to $120 off for today only at Best Buy: $80 (Reg. $200)
- Be ready to cook anything with this 14-piece stainless steel pots & pans set for $135 (25% off)
- Best Buy 1-day kitchenware sale: Coffee brewers & waffle makers from just $5, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Jaybird takes the wraps off new RUN XT truly wireless earbuds, its latest AirPods competitor
The new McIntosh Integrated Turntable elegantly takes on home audio systems
LEGO celebrates 20th anniversary of Star Wars sets by reimagining iconic vehicles in five new kits
- Fluance unveils new Ai60 bookshelf speakers with mid-century modern vibes
- Raspberry Pi showcases new enterprise-focused Compute Module 3+ starting at $25
- Behringer officially unveils pricing for its new vintage-style VOCODER VC340 synthesizer
- The Cotton Carrier Skout camera & binocular sling is perfect for your outdoor activities
- Nintendo restarts Metroid Prime 4, pouring nearly two years of work down the drain
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life
- Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
- Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel
- EZVIZ introduces its DB1 video doorbell & DP1 smart door viewer/peephole replacement
- Express launches a new 32-piece spring collection with Olivia Culpo
- Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year
- Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
- Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)
- Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoption with plans to teach new home security tricks
- AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more
- The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
- The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
- Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just $149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August