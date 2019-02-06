Alphabet Scoop 041: Super Bowl commercials, Pixel 3 Lite rumors, Accessibility apps

This week we talk about Super Bowl ads, some more Pixel 3 Lite rumors, and new accessibility apps for Android.
Kicking off… now
Links:
- Google posts ‘100 Billion Words’ Super Bowl commercial featuring Translate, Assistant [Video]
- Google’s second Super Bowl 2019 commercial highlights ‘Job Search for Veterans’
- [Update: New GIF] Google goes after ‘Phone X’ with Night Sight on Pixel 3 in latest ad
- Google expands Home Alone Again cinematic universe with Joe Pesci reaction video
- Google Search has a ‘Superb Owl’ Easter Egg for the Big Game
- Google’s latest Pixel 3 Night Sight ad shows off behind the scenes of ‘Phone X’ comparison [Video]
- Reported model numbers for Google ‘Pixel 3 Lite’ and ‘Pixel 3 XL Lite’ leak
- Pixel’s February security patch elevates ‘About’ menu as update restart can now be scheduled
- February security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images and OTAs live
- Google brings Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier to Android phones for deaf or hard of hearing
