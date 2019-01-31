Google Search has a ‘Superb Owl’ Easter Egg for the Big Game

Easter Eggs are found all over Google’s products and often, they’re added for upcoming events. Ahead of the Big Game this weekend, Google Search has just added a “Superb Owl” Easter Egg to poke fun at the common misspelling.

The best gifts for Android users

For years now, an ongoing joke about the Super Bowl is how, with a quick move of the space, you’ll have it actually say Superb Owl. The joke has even gone so far as spawning a subreddit which solely contains posts about owls.

Hilariously, Google is now jumping in on the joke in Search. When you misspell Super Bowl and Superb Owl, Google will still bring up the information/scores for the big game, but it’ll also change the title up top from “Super Bowl LIII” to “Superb Owl” with what is definitely a remarkable owl to the side.

Super Bowl LIII is this Sunday, February 3rd at 6:30pm.

More on Google Search:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: