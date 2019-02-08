9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 $300, ecobee4 Smart Thermostat $204, TP-Link Google WiFi Router Bundle $120, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 does it all for $300 shipped (Reg. up to $500)
Assistant compatibility and more await on the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $204 (Reg. $249)
Bundle TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi Router with WD’s 500GB SSD and save 33%: $120 shipped
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts its Qi charging bundles, portable projectors and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get your ports back w/ these USB-C & Thunderbolt 3 docking stations from $49
- Save nearly $100 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB at Amazon
- Sharp’s $280 Roku Smart HDTV is a budget-conscious way to bring home a 50-inch panel
- VUDU’s movie bundle sale includes the Harry Potter 8-film Collection for $50, more
- Pad & Quill’s Heritage Rolltop Leather MacBook Backpack is $115 off today: $224 shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: mophie Encore 20100mAh Power Bank $28 shipped, more
- The Arcade1Up Deluxe Cabinet includes 12 classics:$300 (25% off)
- Today’s Ryobi, DEWALT and RIGID tool sale at Home Depot has deals from $26
- Fujifilm’s instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera comes in six colors at $40 shipped (20% off)
- Save $20 on CanaKit’s Ultimate + Gaming Raspberry Pi Starter Kits at $70 Prime shipped
- Patagonia Web Specials are loaded w/ new items at upto 60% off: stylish jackets, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lift Log – Workout Tracker, Realpolitiks Mobile, more
- Gift the skincare lover in your life this set of 19 TonyMoly masks for $20 (Reg. $45)
- H&M takes 20% off layering essentials for winter w/ jackets, vests, sweaters & more from $14
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man $33, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $25, more
- Today only, J.Crew cuts 30% off full-priced styles from $28 for a fresh new look
- Eddie Bauer takes a rare extra 60% off clearance items from $16:jackets, vests, more
- Take your home workouts up a notch w/ Weider’s Flat Weight Bench for $30 (35% off)
- Keep your knives ready to go with this fully-electric sharpening station for $90 (Reg. $150)
- Organize your entertainment center w/ a 3-in-1 TV stand for $99 shipped (Reg. $120+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 08, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Russell Westbrook and Nike bring back ’90s nostalgia with Super Soaker basketball shoes
Raspberry Pi opens its first brick and mortar retail storeto showcase its miniature computers
How to merge your Fortnite account from different consoles
- Wandrd’s new VEER Backpack is packable, inflatable, has room for DSLR, and much more
- Crate & Barrel’s new Small Spaces Line is perfect for apartment living
- New Titanfall game scheduled for 2019, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order releases in the fall, more
- Nintendo brings Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure to Switch Online
- Glyph launches a Thunderbolt 3 Dock w/ Atom Pro NVMe portable SSD
- Logitech G debuts several gaming headsets w/ 7.1 Surround, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, more
- February Reading List: The best new books to pick up before spring break
- Apex Legends is a new battle royale game from the creators of Titanfall and it releases today
- Echo Dot Diary: My favorite Alexa tips and tricks that help me throughout the day
- Q Acoustics Concept 300 speakers add a special air of elegance to any decor
- inovelli’s new Z-Wave Dimmer Switch now available for pre-order
- Panasonic’s new Lumix S Series Cameras can shoot 4K60 video
- LEGO expands BrickLink partnership with eight new fan-made sets, now available for pre-order
- Heading on spring break? Here are the best packing cubes for an organized suitcase
- Improve your Alexa-enabled smart home with these five unique devices
- PSA: Amazon’s free shipping holiday promotion is over, here’s what you need to know