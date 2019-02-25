9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nokia 7.1 Smartphone $300, Anker Charging Accessories from $20, Two TP-Link Smart Plugs $24, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Nokia 7.1 Android Smartphone sports dual rear cameras: $300 w/ extra accessories (Reg. $350)
Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30
Grab two TP-Link Smart Plugs for $24 shipped (Reg. $40)
Best Podcast Gear: Getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Miss HDMI & Ethernet? Elgato’s Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock adds them to your Mac for $100 ($50 off)
- Apple’s latest iPad Pro up to $149 off or save up to $99 on 9.7-inch iPad
- Score three Philips Hue Color Bulbs, a Light Switch and HomeKit Hub for $120 (20% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case $32 shipped, more
- Store 10TB worth of data on Western Digital’s Desktop Hard Drive: $180 (Reg. $230)
- Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control Remote and Hub drop to $59.50 at Amazon (Save 24%)
- QNAP’s 2-Bay AirPlay NAS is perfect for starting a home media server at $230 (Reg. $299)
- Amazon has the Brother AirPrint-enabled AiO Wireless Laser Printer for $100 (Reg. $130+)
- Podcast or upgrade your stream audio w/ the Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Outfit your home w/ TP-Link Smart Switches, 2-pack $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Protect your MacBook in this stylish felt 13-inch laptop sleeve for $9 Prime shipped (25% off)
- Samsung’s sleek 55-inch 4K QLED Smart UHDTV is down to $785 (Reg. $1,000)
- Bring six LCD macro keys to your Mac setup with Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini at $70 (Save $20)
- Test your DNA ancestry and get a personal genetic profile for $69 (Orig. $99)
- Arm your home with a new Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System at $100 (45% off), more
- Nintendo Switch Console Bundles up to $55 off w/ deals starting from $270 shipped
- Anyone can become a programming wizard with Kano’s $80 Harry Potter Coding Kit (20% off)
- The Sphero BOLT App-Enabled Robot is now at an Amazon all-time low of $129 (Reg. $150)
- Amazon now offering up to $90 off eufy BoostIQ Robotic Vacuums w/ deals from $180
- Grow 7 herbs with the AeroGarden Ultra at its lowest price yet: $125 Prime shipped (35% off)
- Kids will dig this National Geographic Mega Gemstone Kit for $20 Prime shipped (33% off)
- Grab some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards from Domino’s, Barnes & Noble and more
- Saucony cuts an extra 25% off saleitems during its End of Season Sale + free shipping
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle for $200(Reg. $300) + Xbox One X up to $170 off
- Best Buy now offers up to 50% off Takeya water bottles, tumblers and pitchers from $10
- The North Face jackets & vests from $60 Prime shipped at Woot, today only
- Find Sorel winter boots, accessories & apparel for men and women from just $45
- Add a Hitachi 10-inch Compound Miter Saw to your workshop for $66 (Refurb, Orig. $139)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pavilion, Money Pro Personal Finance, more
- DEWALT, Ryobi and Milwaukee tools are all on sale at Home Depot today from $25
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 or less, Mega Man 11 $20, more
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% offGillette, Pantene & Old Spice from $8
- Make homemade beef jerky or fruit roll-ups in this 9-tray food dehydrator for $155 (Reg. $230)
- Converse takes an extra 30% off sitewide today only with deals from $25
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 25, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
SanDisk unveils “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card, available for pre-order now
Ricoh unveils the Theta Z1, its latest 360-degree camera capable of capturing 7K stills
The best accessories for any Amazon Echo device
- Hands-on: LEGO Forma Koi Fish makes a splash as the company’s first crowdfunded set
- Corsair touts its new 12 LED RGB as the ‘fastest air-cooled production memory’
- Major new Fallout 76 features on the way in 2019: free story missions, quests, factions, more
- Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara intros new line for women at Walmart all priced under $40
- The Ricoh GR III large-sensor compact camera arrives in March for $900
- LEGO is firing on all cylinders with the release of its 1,470-piece 1960’s Ford Mustang kit
- Just $99 gets you the new RemoBell S video doorbell w/ 3 FREE days of cloud storage
- Amazon Echo devices compared:Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and more
- H&M’s new home collectionlooks like you’ve stepped into a 5-star hotel, pricedfrom $6
- LittleBigPlanet follow-up, ‘Dreams’, is set to get Early Access status soon
- New Xbox Game Pass titles coming this month: Batman, Alien, Tomb Raider, more
- Anker PowerWave+ Pad arrives as AirPower competitor, available now
- Replicade brings new Asteroids and Dragon’s Lair Cabinets to Toy Fair
- How to keep your smart home online & safe during a power outage
- The new Varjo VR-1 Headset features a mind-boggling 3,000 PPI ‘Human-Eye’ resolution, more
- New Super Mario Maker 2features include Cat Suits, new characters, much more
- Organize your pantry with these helpful accessories from $7
- Nissan recycles old Leaf batteries for an upcoming Opus camping trailer
- The Pokémon Company debuts new line of Detective Pikachu attire, wall art, moreat Toy Fair
- Sphero launches RVR, its first fully programmable robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi
- LeapFrog announces the RockIt Twist handheld educational gaming systemfor kids
- Sharp’s new RoBoHoN Robot line-up features a sedentary model
- LEGO Ideas announces Steamboat Willie and Friends sets, the two latest fan-made creations
- Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands, here’s what you need to know
- Panasonic Lumix lineup expands with 4K-enabled DC-FZ1000 II and ZS80
- LEGO Toy Fair 2019: New Star Wars + Toy Story 4 sets, hands-on w/ Hidden Side, more
- Arcade1Up expands line of retro gaming gearw/ new arcade cabinets, more at Toy Fair
- A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
- Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
- Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless cameraw/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299