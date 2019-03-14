9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 $719.50, Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook $190, Acer Gold Box from $10, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is on sale for $719.50 shipped (Reg. $900)
Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook sports USB-C, touchscreen, more for $190 (Reg. $270)
Acer Amazon Gold Box from just $10: laptops, monitors, mice, gaming accessories, more
The best prices on Twelve South’s accessories are right here, save up to 50%
Amazon discounts Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio gear and more
Best Buy clears out 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with deals from $1,000, today only
Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this Space Gray stand for $12 Prime shipped
Get the budget-friendly iPhone 6 for $70 shipped via Walmart (Cert. Refurb)
Get a backup iPhone 6S 32GB + 1-month of Cricket service for $130 ($230 value)
Apple Watch Series 3 gets $80 discount in both sizes starting at $199 shipped
Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon
Save 50% on an Apple Watch leather band & expand your collection for $7 Prime shipped
Put Apple’s official Leather Folio on your iPhone X in various colors from $50
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: A Star is Born $10, Trilogies for $15, $1 rental, more
Eve Light Strip Review: Superb color accuracy and reliability in a standalone HomeKit design
Eufy RoboVac 30C Review: Smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $160 shipped (Save 20%)
- Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth Earphones $18 Prime shipped, more
- With built-in Roku functionality, this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV does it all for $500 (Reg. $700)
- Amazon has a number of $5 movies on sale for you to enjoy this weekend
- Score the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker at an Amazon low of $239 (Reg. $299)
- Here’s an easy way to score a $3 Amazon Credit: Borrow a book from Prime Reading
- Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phones work w/ your smartphone: $98 (Reg. $140+)
- Clean up your winter mess with Sun Joe’s 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $155 (Reg. $200)
- Best Pi Day Deals 2019: $3.14 pizzas, up to 31.4% off PCs, desserts, more
- Ubiquiti unveils new prosumer-focused UniFi Dream Machine AiO Wi-Fi Router
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $48, Metro Exodus $48, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: REKT!, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, more
- Assemble the 1,100-piece LEGO BB-8 at a new all-time low of $58 (Reg. $100), more from $12
- Amazon offers adult board games & kids’ toys from $2.50 Prime shipped
- Add a stainless Espresso Machine to your morning routine for $20 or less (Reg. up to $60)
- Ninja’s Pro 72-Oz. Blender can crush just about anything you throw at it, now $60 (Reg. $89+)
- Grab up to 33% off gift cards from $10: Domino’s, adidas, Barnes & Noble, more
- Samsonite’s Hardside Carry-on drops to $75 at Amazon just in time for spring break (Reg. $90)
- This official Dyson refurb V7 Motorhead HEPA Cordless Vac is down to $170 (Orig. $500)
- Columbia’s Web Specials Sale takes up to 70% off outerwear, shoes & more from $20
- Sperry revamps your footwear with an extra 30% off all sale styles + free shipping
- Vineyard Vines cuts 25% off sitewide during its Friends & Family Sale for a fresh wardrobe
- GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Score 40%-70% off sitewide + an extra 20% off your order
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 14, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Borderlands 3 teaser points at full reveal in just a couple weeks time
Bed Bath & Beyond launched its first ever home line called Bee & Willow with prices from $3
Microsoft further bridges the Xbox/PC gap by allowing you to play PC games on your Xbox One
- LG SnowWhite serves ice cream at home with Keurig-like features
- You’ll soon be able to buy an official keyboard and mouse to pair with your Raspberry Pi
- Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video]
- Review: The Polk Audio Command Bar’s superb microphones let you ditch the remote for Alexa
- Review: Insta360 ONE X360-degree 5.7K camera changed the way I film [Video]
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection will come to PC via Steam & gain Halo: Reach
- Moshi debuts Avanti C, a headset focused on high-resolution audio powered via USB-C
- Casio unveils latest smart timepiece with classic design, solar power
- You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One+ major updates to sequel
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide Mac mini setup
- PDP unveils new Luigi and Peach-themed Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepads
- How to mount your Mac mini under a desk
- Levi’s x Outerknown Collaboration creates sustainable & clean denim, outerwear, more
- Have a new Echo speaker? Here are the top five Alexa skills to install right away
- The new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your entire iPad Pro setup
- LEGO releases limited-edition Avengers Minifigure set, here’s how to add it to your collection
- JLab JBuds Air Review: A budget-friendly AirPods competitor?
- Black Eye focuses on high-end smartphone photography with the launch of new Pro lenses
- Teva x Herschel Supply Co. collaboration has you sandal-ready for spring break
- The upcoming Yakuza spin-off Judgment game gets a US release date + more
- Best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, more
- What is Amazon Treasure Truck? Our guide to nabbing the best limited time deals
- Kid Icarus and StarTropics join Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles in March update
- Flash back to the 90’s with these on-trend vintage denim under $100 for spring
- Microsoft said to be nearing the release of new Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future
- Get a first look at five upcoming LEGO Avengers: Endgame kits with new minifigures and more