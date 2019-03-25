9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Chromebooks 30% off, SanDisk 200GB microSD $30, TP-Link Mini Smart Plugs 2-Pack $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Chromebooks in Amazon’s Gold Box are great for school, work or play 30% off
Put an extra 200GB SanDisk microSD card in your arsenal for $30 shipped (25% off)
Score a two-pack of Alexa-enabled TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs for $30 (Save 33%)
Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, projectors and more
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon slashes prices on its Fire Tablet lineup this week from $35
- Apple’s newest iPad Pro goes on sale in both sizes before today’s event, save up to $199
- Apple Watch Series 3 sees discounts in various styles from $199 shipped
- Amazon has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air under $1,000 shipped ($200 off)
- Apple event day discounts continue as 12-inch MacBook is marked down to $830 (Cert. Refurb)
- Put an official Apple leather folio case on your iPhone X from $44.50 via Amazon
- Home Depot takes up to 40% off popular smart door locks from Schlage, Kwikset, more
- The Logitech MX Master wireless mouse offers 40 day battery life for $47
- Logitech’s G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse features 11 programmable buttons at $30 (Save 20%)
- Bring hi-fi sound to your workstation w/ ELAC’s $280 Bookshelf Speaker Pair(30% off)
- Score the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System at $230 (Reg. $295)
- Save on TP-Link networking gear: 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router $100 ($60 off), more from $20
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20 or less, Monster Hunter World $20, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Ultra Compact Dual Port 4.8A USB Wall Charger $8, more
- Grab a Nintendo Switch bundled w/ the Pro Controller today for $310 shipped (Reg. $360+)
- Jaybird’s Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds are ideal workout companions at $80 (20% off)
- Bring home Harman Kardon’s $900 Omni Bar+ 120W Soundbar System for just $288 shipped
- TOMS Friends & Family Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 25% off sitewide
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Drop The Chicken 2, Sleep Sounds, more
- Levi’s jeans & more at up to 50% off in Amazon’s Gold Box w/ deals from $12
- This Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator has a built-in 26-hour timer, now $192 (Reg. $300+)
- The 6-quart Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer can feed the whole family, now $70 (Reg. $100+)
- Cole Haan End of Season Sale offers up to 70% off dress shoes, boots & more + free shipping
- Lounge in a Vivere Double Cotton Hammock w/ solid pine stand for $180 (Reg. up to $240)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switchwith…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave:Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
- Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection brightens up your home for spring
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice gets new gameplay overview trailer ahead of this week’s release
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30