9to5Toys Lunch Break: Lenovo Smart Display $85, SanDisk 2TB Portable USB-C SSD $300, Amazon PC Accessory Sale from $20, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bring Google Assistant home w/ your choice of Lenovo Smart Displays from $85 (15% off)
SanDisk’s 2TB portable USB-C SSD delivers blazing-fast speeds for $300 (Reg. $350+)
Amazon’s Gold Box is loaded w/ Mac + PC gaming accessories: D-Link, Logitech, Razer, much more
Save on Anker’s latest USB-C-powered Qi Charger, SpaceView baby monitor, projectors and more
Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple iMacs and Mac mini
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $10 4K film sale, Dark Knight Trilogy $25, $1 rental, more
Apple’s newest iPad Pro goes on sale in both sizes before today’s event, save up to $199
Score Apple’s previous-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB w/ Cell for $649 shipped (Orig. $929)
Apple Watch Series 3 sees discounts in various styles from $199 shipped
Amazon has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air under $1,000 shipped ($200 off)
Put an official Apple leather folio case on your iPhone X from $44.50 via Amazon
HyperX QuadCast Review: Full-featured USB mic aimed at streamers [Video]
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Pt. 2 – Huntsman Elite Keyboard [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Don’t let power outages interrupt you: APC’s 7-Outlet 675VA UPS is down to $50 (25% off)
- Save 20% on Garmin’s vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch at $199 + Music edition for $240
- Hi-fi sound awaits with ELAC’s Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers at $180 (25% off)
- UniFi Diary: Choosing the best Ubiquiti access points to fit your home network
- Smartphone Accessories: Leviton Two-Port USB In-Wall Outlet $16 Prime shipped, more
- Bosch 18V Drill Kit includes a battery plus charger for $75 (Reg. $99, Amazon all-time low)
- Get a workout in w/ the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike for $119 (Reg. $140+)
- Let Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum handle the dirty work at $415.50 (Reg. $570)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Thermo-hygrometer, YoWindow Weather, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $37, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43, more
- The Magic Leap NBA App arrives as a fully immersive game day second-screen experience
- A new Lord of the Rings game starring Gollum is in the works
- Amazon has popular Outward Hound toys for your pup or cat from $6 Prime shipped
- Make smoothies for the whole family w/ Ninja’s Mega 72-oz. Blender at $120 (Reg. $160+)
- Under Armour’s 24-oz. Stainless Steel Bottle hits the Amazon low at $15 (Reg. $28+)
- Amazon offers 25% off these weighted blankets in various sizes/styles, deals from $45
- Target Home Stock Up Sale offers furniture, bedding, towels & much more from $9
- Find dog food, grooming tools, and other puppy essentials at up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box
- Rockport March Madness sale offers up to 70% off + grab two pairs of shoes for $89 shipped
- Lands’ End Spring Break Event takes 40% off warm-weather shorts, swim, dresses & more
- 6PM Spring Cleaning Event takes up to 75% off The North Face, Oakley, Sorel & more
- J.Crew’s Spring Pop Up Sale cuts 40% off your purchase including sale styles from $18
- Jos. A. Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale is back with up to 70% off suits, pants, outerwear & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way
Fly from planet to planet in first-person view with No Man’s Sky Beyond VR coming this summer
- Belkin’s Wemo HomeKit 3-Way Light Switches are now up for pre-order
- New Switch consoles reportedly launching this year: Pro model + casual 3DS-like option
- New Generation Zero trailer shows off the game’s robot infested open-world & 1980s setting
- The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse offers 20 possible functions
- Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch with…potential Xbox Live features?
- Three LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home sets arrive later this year with new minifigs and more
- Oculus Rift S is an all-new VR headset with exciting enhancements and a compelling price
- Amazon expands lineup of E-Readers with its most affordable option yet, the All New Kindle
- The new classic Konami game collections feature Contra, Castlevania and some arcade titles
- LEGO unveils latest Collectible Minifigure Series with 18 new fan-favorite Disney characters
- How to sign up for the Halo Insider program and help test The Master Chief Collection on PC
- Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Heart of the cave [Video]
- Tired of waiting on new AirPods? Here’s three low cost alternatives
- The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series Headsets offer solid audio for value-conscious gamers
- Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Spring Collection brightens up your home for spring
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice gets new gameplay overview trailer ahead of this week’s release
- LEGO recreates a classic Disney short with new 750-piece Steamboat Willie Ideas kit
- Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30