Gmail for iOS adding customizable swipe actions to quickly delete, snooze, & more

In February, the Google Material Theme revamp began rolling out to Gmail for iOS. It brought the stark white design, new account switcher, and density preferences. However, it still lacked the ability to customize swipe actions, with that feature finally rolling out today.

This option first debuted on Android last June, with Google now expanding the ability to customize what happens when users swipe on an email from the main inbox view. At the moment, swiping either direction will archive a message.

An upcoming update will let users select Archive, Trash, Mark as read/unread, Snooze, or Move to. The left and right action can be set independently, though they can also be identical to one another. On Android, there is an option to set a swipe to “None” for those that are prone to accidentally swiping away conversations.

Besides an icon, each action is accompanied by a different color to help quickly differentiate and confirm what you’re doing. Some actions are applied immediately, while others like Snoozing opens a prompt to specify the time and Moving opens your list of Gmail folders.

Action Color Archive Green Delete Red Mark read/unread Blue Move to Blue Snooze Orange

According to Google, customizable swipe actions are rolling out to all users starting today. It is not yet live on devices that we checked, and its unclear whether this will be a server-side change or require a full App Store update. Once available, the settings page will feature a new “Swipe actions” menu to customize.

