Google dubiously outs ‘Nest Hub Max’ 10-inch smart display w/ built-in Nest Cam, stereo speakers

For quite some time we’ve been tracking a second smart display from Google, and today we have further evidence that it is indeed in the works. A blurb on the Google Store spotted today reveals a product called the Nest Hub Max as a 10-inch smart display.

Spotted by the folks at Android Police, the Google Store Connected Home page currently mentions a product called the “Nest Hub Max.” There are no pictures of the product in question, but further bits of information give us a brief overview.

The page describes it as a device with a 10-inch HD display, stereo speakers, and a built-in camera for Duo calls. These are all missing from the smaller Home Hub which has a 7-inch display we described as “cute,” lesser speakers, and no camera.

More interestingly, Google also says that it has a built-in Nest Cam for motion and sound alerts. Also of note, every mention of the Nest Hub Max is on a Google Home Hub listing, further hinting this is a Google Assistant smart display. The kitchen location also probably hints at where Google would market this device.

Presumably, this is the device we previously spotted which is referred to as “Sherlock” which runs on a similar chipset to the smaller Google Home Hub. Further, the display description also lines up with the 10-inch 1280×800 display on that device. We also previously discovered that this product would include a 12MP Sony IMX277 camera sensor on board, which is actually a higher resolution than any current Nest camera.

Still, there’s plenty of skepticism to be had with this product. The name “Nest Hub Max” could be very confusing alongside Google’s current ‘Home Max’ and ‘Home Hub’ branding, and also contradicts a tip we received last year suggesting Google is planning a rebrand of Nest altogether.

Further, it’s entirely possible that this is simply a mistake or joke from a web dev. The screen size mention, though, does support this reflecting a real product, as nothing else in Google’s current hardware lineup matches that screen size. And we definitely have evidence that a device like this exists.

Make video calls with Duo to friends and family on Nest Hub Max. Everything looks and sounds great on Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch HD screen and stereo speakers. Keep an eye on things at home with Nest Hub Max’s built-in Nest Cam and get motion and sound alerts.

