Source: Google working on a ‘Nest’ rebrand

Google is working on a rebrand of its Nest line of smart home products, according to a source. The discussions are still early, our source warned, and it’s still unclear when such a change would actually see the light of day.

It’s not entirely clear at this point why the company is considering the change, but the brand does have a storied relationship with Google. Nest was acquired by Google in early 2014, moved out as an independent Alphabet subsidiary in mid-2015, and then most recently, was moved back under the umbrella of Google proper.

Google noted at the time that the goal of bringing the two teams back together was to “supercharge Nest’s mission” and to help the line of hardware products tie even closer together with Google’s other hardware and software efforts:

The goal is to supercharge Nest’s mission: to create a more thoughtful home, one that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it. By working together, we’ll continue to combine hardware, software and services to create a home that’s safer, friendlier to the environment, smarter and even helps you save money—built with Google’s artificial intelligence and the Assistant at the core.

In July, Google revealed that Nest would be a part of the home and living room team at Google, lead by Rishi Chandra, a 12 year veteran that led hardware like Google TV, Chromecast, and currently oversees Google Home.

Presumably, an effort to rebrand the Nest line of products would have some of same goals as bringing it back to Google in the first place. Alongside new unity in terms of features and integration across products, perhaps Google sees it as a good idea to make clear from a branding perspective that the entire lineup of “Made by Google” products are all part of the same family.

“A key part of bringing together our work across Nest and Home in order to build a more thoughtful home is developing a cohesive vision that informs a robust and strategic roadmap across our teams,” Google Hardware SVP Rick Osterloh wrote in July of this year.