Google releases Android Q Beta 2 patch with bug fixes

Google released Beta 2 of Android Q last Wednesday with the notable inclusion of Bubbles for multitasking and notifications. A week later, Google is releasing an Android Q Beta 2 patch to address some issues.

This Beta 2 patch is not a major release, and includes a “small number of bug fixes for developers and early adopters.” There are two “top resolved issues” relating to apps crashing on startup and permissions behavior related to device reboots.

Apps that were crashing on startup because of issues with execute-only memory should now function normally. We’ve modified the associated Android Q behavior change so that it now applies only to apps targeting Android Q or higher, rather than to apps targeting API 26 or higher.

Permissions managed through Settings should now function normally after app re-installation or device reboot, including permissions for Unknown Sources and others. We’ve fixed the app ops issue that was causing the permissions to be reset.

Those were the only two additions to the Q Beta release notes today, with all other documentation similar to last week’s full Beta 2. The release is tagged as “android-q-preview-2.5” by Google.

It comes as some users noted a performance regression in Beta 2 compared to Beta 1. Visible changes will likely not be present in this release.

Google released a new build (QPP2.190228.023) for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL. It still features the April security patch, and version 16.0.88 of Play services. The updated factory images and OTAs are available. It has yet to roll out via the Android Beta Program.

