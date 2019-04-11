Huawei P30, P30 Pro, and Honor View 20 added to YouTube Signature device list

The Google YouTube Signature device list ensures that as viewers, we get the best possible experience when viewing online content with their approved list of handsets.

Using the external dedicated site, you can get a whole host of information about an array of handsets that Google has certified and included within its Signature device list for YouTube. The most recent additions to this growing list are the Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, and the Honor View 20.

The total number of handsets on the YouTube Signature device list has now grown to 32. For those still scratching their heads as to what that even means, a Signature device allows users to enjoy HDR video and 360-degree content all without a negative effect on the loading times and available device bandwidth.

HDR content is set to explode in the coming years, and with our mobile devices increasingly being used to view YouTube content, it’s clear that this is a way for OEMs to appeal to those that want the best YouTube experience in their hands.

For anyone interested, to be considered a Signature Device a handset must be able to playback HDR, 360-degree and high-frame video. Not only that, but your device must be compatible with the VP9 profile 2 for video decoding. This means your device will consume 30% less bandwidth without affecting video playback quality. Signature devices must also support YouTube’s own DRM for premium video content.

The biggest crying shame is that the United States won’t see all three of these devices officially. That said, there are plenty of other YouTube Signature devices to choose from — and that list will continue to grow!

