B&H Photo will sell the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro in the US, pre-orders open now from $599

The Huawei P30 Pro is an amazing smartphone if for its camera alone. Sadly, though, Huawei isn’t making a variant for US markets. Today, though, B&H Photo has opened up pre-orders for the Huawei P30 and Pro in the United States.

The best gifts for Android users

Officially, there’s no sales channel to get the Huawei P30 Pro or its little brother as a US resident. B&H Photo isn’t selling a special variant either. Rather, the retailer is selling the Latin American version of the device which should work with carriers in the United States.

You won’t see any compatibility with Verizon or Sprint, but B&H details that both the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro that it is selling should work on AT&T and T-Mobile with 3G and 4G LTE connectivity. By extension, that should mean MVNOs like Google Fi should work as well.

For both phones, B&H is offering the black, “Aurora,” and “Crystal” color variants. There’s no expected availability date on the Huawei P30 Pro, but B&H estimates that the standard P30 will be available starting on April 29th. It’s not much of a stretch to assume the Pro won’t be far behind that.

As for pricing, things are looking very reasonable here. The Huawei P30 asks for $599 for this unlocked, dual-SIM, 128GB device. As for the Pro, pricing starts at $899 for the 256GB, unlocked, dual-SIM variant. Both devices are also eligible for a 3-month prepaid data plan at Mint Mobile.

More on Huawei:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: