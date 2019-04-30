Google employees will have a sit-in on May 1st to protest retaliation within the company

Just a few months after 20,000 Google employees participated in a walkout, a sit-in is being planned for tomorrow to protest retaliation within the company.

The best gifts for Android users

A post on Twitter today from the @GoogleWalkout account details that employees will be “sitting in” tomorrow at 11am as a form of protest against how the company handles retaliation. Examples directly noted include being forced to take sick leave or having reports taken away.

This takes place exactly 6 months after employees walked out on November 1st, 2018. That historic walkout saw 20,000 employees around the world protest how Google handles sexual misconduct.

Google has said in previous statements that “prohibits retaliation in the workplace” and gives employees outlets to share such experiences. Earlier this month, the company implemented some big changes for how it accepted such reports.

CNET also points out that this sit-in was announced just after a town hall meeting was held regarding alleged retaliation with two of the November Walkout organizers. Apparently, hundreds of stories from workers were collected. Presumably, they’ll be used in relation to the Google sit-in.

From being told to go on sick leave when you're not sick, to having your reports taken away, we're sick of retaliation.

Six months ago, we walked out. This time, we're sitting in. 11am tomorrow. #NotOkGoogle #GoogleWalkout pic.twitter.com/GCq0x1O8cZ — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) April 30, 2019

More on Google:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: