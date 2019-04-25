Google opens dedicated internal site for reporting harassment, other workplace improvements

In a blog post today, Google has detailed some new changes to its workplace policies to make it easier for employees to report harassment and discrimination complaints to management.

Google’s newly-appointed Chief Diversity Officer, Melonie Parker, detailed in a letter to employees recently which details some of the changes she has been spearheading within the company. One of the most notable changes here comes from a dedicated internal site which can be used to raise concerns by employees. Apparently, a similar site will be available for vendors and temporary workers by June.

We’ve simplified and clarified the way employees can raise concerns by bringing multiple channels together on a new dedicated site. We’re also providing a similar site for our temp and vendor workforce, which will be completed by June.

Further, Google says that it’s extending its Support Person Program which allows employees to bring a trusted coworker with them to harassment or discrimination investigations. A new program is also being rolled out which will provide employees with better care during and after these investigations. There’s a new Investigations Practice Guide that outlines how concerns should be handled and explains what employees should expect through the process.

Finally, the company has also internally published its annual Investigations Report. This summary lists “employee-related misconduct investigations, including discrimination, harassment, and retaliation,” and this year includes an expanded section on sexual harassment investigations.

Parker says:

A big part of my job is to listen to ideas that Googlers have and take feedback on ways we can improve our workplace. We won’t implement every idea that our employees (or the outside world) raise, but we always listen, and we consider constructive feedback. For example, earlier this year we announced we will no longer require current and future Google employees to arbitrate employment disputes. We made significant improvements to the standards we require for our temp and vendor workforce. I will be meeting regularly with Google’s leaders and Alphabet’s Board of Directors to discuss these important issues. And I promise to keep you all updated on our progress. These are all big changes that I hope show our real commitment.

