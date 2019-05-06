Anker Android accessories, ASUS Chromebooks, and TP-Link smart plugs highlight Monday’s best deals

Deals on Anker Android accessories, ASUS Chromebooks, and TP-Link smart plugs highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Anker Android accessories: Wireless chargers and more

Anker is responsible for some of the best accessories on the market today, which are both affordable and high quality. Today’s new sale at Amazon offers deals from $13 on wireless chargers, Bluetooth speakers, car accessories, and more. You’ll find just about anything that can take your Android smartphone to the next level.

You’ll want to check out Anker’s 10W Qi charger at $14, which is our top pick from this promotion. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and the best we’ve tracked to date. Features include support for up to 10W max output, and integrated status light, and more.

Save on ASUS ultra-portable Chromebooks

Amazon has the ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook 12 in red for $190. You’d typically pay around $230 at most other retailers. This ASUS Chromebook features 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Plus with a thickness of just 0.7 inches, it’s ideal for those in search of a highly portable device. You’ll also find a built-in microSD card slot for expanding the storage as well as up to 10 hours of battery life.

Expand your Assistant-controlled smart home with these TP-Link deals

Today you can grab a two-pack of either TP-Link smart plugs or light switches starting at $32. If you have an Assistant-controlled smart home, this is a great way to take your setup to the next level at affordable prices. Plus, TP-Link is one of the most trusted names in this category.

