Google Shopping gets new home page w/ Picks for you, Top deals, & price alerts, starting in India

Shopping is an important area for Google in light of major competition from Amazon. The company has worked to simplify voice shopping on Google Home, add style search to Lens, and expand its Express delivery service. Google Shopping today is getting a new home page, starting in India.

In a post detailing features specific or new to India, Google shared a new Shopping home page that it calls reminiscent to “window shopping.”

The Shopping home page is a new made-to-browse destination for shoppers to search across multiple product categories and find products from thousands of retailers. To make the shopping experience richer, we have added some smart features, including price drops and a collection of the most popular products on Google.

Many of these features, like price drop alerts (already found in the Google app) are not new, but Google is bringing them together on one unified page. Previously, shopping.google.com would just take users to a simple page with the standard search field and nothing else.

Starting in India, it now features a feed of various carousels grouped under Popular on Google, Top Deals, and Picks for you in specific categories based on your interests. At the very top of the page is a search bar that asks “What are you looking for,” as well as a new logo for Google Shopping that we previously found in an APK Insight of the Google app.

Other features of the home page include a Recently viewed section that remembers your product viewing history with each card featuring an image, price, and name. Clicking into a product page will reveal an interface that is similar to the existing one in Google Search’s Shopping tab.

This experience will be available on the web, and likely the Google app, but it will also be a Progressive Web App for entry-level phones and can be pinned to home screens.

At the moment, this home page is not available for users out of India, but it will likely expand given the importance of commerce. In creating a shopping feed of products, Google is more closely targeting Amazon’s infamous home page and bringing together what people want to buy.

