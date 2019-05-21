Google Pay has added 32 new banks in the US in May 2019

Before you can use your credit or debit card with Google Pay, your bank needs to form an agreement with Google. Seemingly every other week, a new batch of US banks and financial institutions are added to Google Pay’s master list, with a grand total of 32 so far in May.

Google keeps an actively updated list of the almost innumerable banks that Google Pay supports in the US alone. It’s sometimes incredible to just ponder how many different city-specific banks and company-specific credit unions exist.

Thus far in May, Google has added 32 US banks and credit unions to the list, meaning that these banks’ customers will be able to use their cards with Google Pay.

Alliance Catholic Credit Union

American Bank of the North

Associated Bank

Blackstone River Federal Credit Union

Century Savings Bank

Charles River Bank

Clear Mountain Bank

Connections Credit Union

Empire National Bank

Farmers State Bank (NE)

Fayette Savings Bank, ssb

FedStar Federal Credit Union

FinancialEdge Credit Union

First Midwest Bank

First National Bank (IN)

First Ohio Community Federal Credit Union

FirstBank Southwest

Hancock Bank and Trust Company

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank

Marine Credit Union

Medina County Federal Credit Union

NatBank, N.A.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

Oconee Federal Savings & Loan Association

South Central Credit Union

TrailWest Bank

Ulster Savings Bank

United Bank & Trust (IA)

University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union

Waggoner National Bank

Webster Five Cent Savings Bank

Worcester Credit Union

Is your bank supported by Google Pay yet? Let us know in the comments.