Google Pay has added 32 new banks in the US in May 2019

Before you can use your credit or debit card with Google Pay, your bank needs to form an agreement with Google. Seemingly every other week, a new batch of US banks and financial institutions are added to Google Pay’s master list, with a grand total of 32 so far in May.
Google keeps an actively updated list of the almost innumerable banks that Google Pay supports in the US alone. It’s sometimes incredible to just ponder how many different city-specific banks and company-specific credit unions exist.
Thus far in May, Google has added 32 US banks and credit unions to the list, meaning that these banks’ customers will be able to use their cards with Google Pay.
- Alliance Catholic Credit Union
- American Bank of the North
- Associated Bank
- Blackstone River Federal Credit Union
- Century Savings Bank
- Charles River Bank
- Clear Mountain Bank
- Connections Credit Union
- Empire National Bank
- Farmers State Bank (NE)
- Fayette Savings Bank, ssb
- FedStar Federal Credit Union
- FinancialEdge Credit Union
- First Midwest Bank
- First National Bank (IN)
- First Ohio Community Federal Credit Union
- FirstBank Southwest
- Hancock Bank and Trust Company
- Lincoln Federal Savings Bank
- Marine Credit Union
- Medina County Federal Credit Union
- NatBank, N.A.
- North Brookfield Savings Bank
- Oconee Federal Savings & Loan Association
- South Central Credit Union
- TrailWest Bank
- Ulster Savings Bank
- United Bank & Trust (IA)
- University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union
- Waggoner National Bank
- Webster Five Cent Savings Bank
- Worcester Credit Union
Is your bank supported by Google Pay yet? Let us know in the comments.