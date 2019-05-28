Amazon’s Gold Box delivers all-time lows on SanDisk storage, plus deals on Nest bundles, Chromebooks and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best deals in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Gold Box delivers deals on SanDisk storage

Those looking to add some storage to their setup will want to check out today’s Amazon Gold Box. With new all-time lows from SanDisk, Western Digital and more, there is something for everyone. Deals start at $19.50, with our top pick being a SanDisk 200GB microSD card for $25. This new all-time low delivers substantial storage for your Nintendo Switch, Android device, or camera. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on USB-C storage, hard drives, and more.

Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell and Home Mini for $279

Lowe’s has a very attractive Nest Hub bundle today which includes a Hello Video Doorbell and Home Mini for $279. There’s over $410 worth of value here, making it an easy way to outfit your home with Assistant-enabled devices. Google’s in-house display brings Assistant to a seven-inch screen with dual far-field microphones. Nest Hello then enters with HD doorbell video feeds, alongside HDR support, intelligent alerts when someone is at your door and more. Plus the Home Mini lets you call on Assistant in your kitchen, bedroom, and more. Hit up our Nest Hub review for more details.

Save nearly 30% on this ASUS Chromebook

Today only, Office Depot via Rakuten has the ASUS 15-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $178.50. Regularly $250, that’s nearly 30% off and the best we’ve tracked by $31. This Chromebook sports a 15-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Ports include USB-C, USB-A, a microSD card reader, and more.

