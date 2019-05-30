The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are fantastic devices for the price, and even though it’s made from typically more durable polycarbonate, it can still be prone to damage. That’s why protection is always recommended. For that reason, we’ve collated a few of the best third-party Pixel 3a and 3a XL cases for you to pick up.

It’s a refined selection of options that I’ve tried and tested. I can completely understand if you were to rock the Pixel 3a without any form of protection. As JerryRigEverything has proven, this is a durable little handset, although his video did show just how easy it is to nick and scratch that polycarbonate back plate — hence why a case might be worth a look.

Naturally, I’ve done my best to take a look at cases in a range of price points but also included my personal favorite go-to case that has adorned each and every single handset I’ve ever owned. There is a mixture of styles too given that this is only a short but sweet selection. I’m sure that there will be something for everyone!

Incipio DualPro

For a plain, sleek look that doesn’t distract too much, all while adding solid protection, you can’t do a great deal better than the Incipio DualPro case for your Pixel 3a or 3a XL.

The two-piece design is simple to fit, with a silicone inner and harder rubberised plastic outer. It gives a soft touch feel that makes it so comfortable to grip and hold. That said, it will pick up grubby fingerprints, grease, and grime if you let it. Just wipe it down and it’s fine.

One aspect that I like is the rounded corners, which mimic that of the Pixel 3a chassis for even greater overall comfort.

Totallee Clear Case

Clearly complete protection

The Totallee Clear case is a simple, effective and friendly squidgy feeling slim TPU case that offers up great drop protection without hindering the look of your beloved Pixel 3a or 3a XL.

One thing I will say is that I’ve never used a case from Totallee before. I was enticed by the fact that they are said to pick up less pocket lint and dust than others on the market. I’m not sure how it works but it does seem to pick up less dust than my other cases.

With a soft rubbery finish, it’s grippy rather than slippery — although it will slip if you have moist hands. Inside the case has little bumps that grip your phone so that it doesn’t move and rock over time, therefore preventing abrasion over time and long term damage. Overall it’s a great but slightly more premium clear case option that I’m sure will be a solid choice for many.

Spigen Tough Armor

The ‘go-to’ option for all devices

My outright favorite case for any phone, except I was unable to get a hold of it in a pink or lilac colorway — which is a shame. Like I’ve said numerous times, I’ve been using Spigen cases since they were known as SPG way back in the iPhone 3G days. It’s one of the reasons they have become my go-to so often no matter what handset I use.

The pricing is still as competitive, the fit and finish superb and the overall selection is exceptional. I like the two-piece design as it adds a softer TPU layer for general cushioning, with the harder polycarbonate layer providing some rigidity. The stealthy black model is actually much better than I had anticipated and really has grown on me significantly — I still would love to see a ‘Purplish’ option though.

Having a little kickstand is great for watching movies or videos on the go too. Especially if you are in a cramped aeroplane seat with little room to manoeuvre.

Otterbox Symmetry

Color but with a massive helping of protection

While the Otterbox Defender series is renowned for adding bulky no-nonsense protection, the Symmetry line is actually where it’s at as far as I’m concerned. Much slimmer and with a range of colors to choose from, the grippy sides and rigid frame gives you confidence that your phone will be safe and secure.

I especially like the extra lip around the display, which as we all know is made from the slightly softer Dragontrail Glass rather than Gorilla Glass. It should help protect the screen if you — like me — use Flip to Shh regularly and don’t want direct contact with a surface that could be abrasive.

A little pricier than the average case, the Otterbox Symmetry line is still one of the best for an overall balance of protection and style.

Anccer Ultra-thin

Bare bones protection in a gorgeous package

Slim, light and pretty bare bones, that’s about as much as I can say about the Anccer Ultra-thin case for the Pixel 3a. Anccer is known for making ultra slimline cases that while offering admittedly minimal protection, still look and feel great.

The cutouts mean that easy access to buttons and ports is incredibly simple. That said, a drop onto a corner or top edge will still be quite painful. It’s worth noting though that Anccer cases still offer protection, just not at the cost of device bulk.

Ideal for those that want a step up from a skin, the clip-on nature means they add just enough protection without making any major sacrifices. What’s more, at under $15 you have a wealth of stunning color options to chooce between!

