Today’s best deals include NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Routers, Sharp 4K UHDTVs, and Anker’s Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth Earbuds. Hit the jump for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Routers coat your home in Wi-Fi

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Three-Pack for $199.99. Originally retailing for $350, you’ll find it still fetches that at Best Buy. Today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen this year. This Wi-Fi system from NETGEAR can cover up to 6,500 square feet with a 2.2Gbps connection. Orbi’s mesh routers also feature four Gigabit Ethernet ports each and are a solid way to blanket your entire home in speedy connectivity. Included with the system is a 90-day NETGEAR warranty.

Sharp’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV offers stellar value at $300

Best Buy has Sharp’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku on sale for $300. That’s a 25% savings and a match of the best we’ve tracked to date. With 4K and HDR support, along with built-in Roku functionality, this is a solid buy as a secondary TV in the bedroom or den. You’ll be able to stream all of your favorite content, alongside three HDMI inputs providing plenty of connectivity.

Low-cost Anker earbuds are great for workouts

Pick up a pair of Anker Soundcore Spirit X Bluetooth Earbuds for $30. That’s a fraction of the cost of some more well-known brands and a great way to get some wireless earbuds for the gym without breaking the bank. These sport-focused earbuds deliver up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and ship with various-sized earbuds for just the right fit.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jackery Explorer 240 Review: Dependable power station at a great price [Video]

Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTECH Hands-on: Bring the Avengers Endgame experience home [Video]

Scan Dimension SOL 3D Scanner Hands-on: Setup and first impressions [Video]