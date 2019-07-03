Andy Rubin may be the co-founder of Android and the head of Essential, but he’s been under scrutiny for the better part of the last year. This week, unsealed documents have revealed further alleged sexual misconduct from Rubin, as well as a complaint from his wife that he hid the $90 million exit package provided by Google.

BuzzFeed News unearthed documents from a lawsuit between Andy Rubin and his wife Rie Hirabaru Rubin which reveal some shocking details. Apparently, Rubin forced his wife into signing a prenuptial agreement a few weeks before she was to give birth to their child, even negotiating terms just days before the two were married.

That agreement, which the lawsuit seeks to annul, cheated Rie out of much of the wealth Andy gained from his $90 million exit package with Google and the income from Essential as well. Apparently, Andy hid his wealth from Rie, and “even now” she doesn’t know the full scope of his finances.

Rie Rubin, who is also seeking a divorce in a separate family court, is suing to invalidate that prenuptial agreement and to potentially lay claim to a portion of Andy Rubin’s net worth, which court documents estimate to be around $350 million.

Currently, this allegation has not been confirmed by a court but also brings back to light a report from last year with claims that Rubin had affairs with multiple women. These documents also revealed that one woman, in particular, assisted Rubin in running “what appeared to be a sex ring.”

The original complaint delves into the former Google executive’s alleged “affairs with multiple women.” Some of those affairs, the suit states, included “‘ownership’ relationships with other women, whereby Rubin would pay for their expenses in exchange for offering them to other men.” The complaint includes two messages from Andy Rubin’s email account, which his wife claims to have viewed, detailing those relationships. “One of these women … was complicit with Rubin in running what appeared to be a sex ring,” the complaint reads, alleging that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars for sexual favors and relationships with other women. The prenuptial agreement, the suit continues, protected Rubin from considering the financial consequences of a divorce as he engaged in extramarital relationships.

