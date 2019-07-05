Moto E Plus drops to $110 with bundled Google Fi Sim Kit, Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab E hits 2019 low, and NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Routers are on sale. All that and more is in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Moto E Plus 32GB Android ships with Google Fi SIM Kit

B&H offers the fourth-generation Moto E Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone bundled with a Google Fi SIM Kit for $110. We typically see it for around $150. The Google Fi add-on is worth $10, making today’s offer an effective match of our previous mention. Moto E Plus has a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and ships with a 5.5-inch display. An ideal device for those in your life that don’t necessarily need the latest tech.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet E hits its best price of the year

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 16GB 9.6-inch Tablet for $130. While you’ll typically pay $200, today’s price drop saves you $70 and brings the price to within $1 of the all-time low. For comparison, this is the second-best discount. Samsung’s Tab E brings Android Nougat to a 9.6-inch screen in an affordable package. It’s a great device for casual web browsing, watching videos and more. Plus with expandable microSD card storage, you can bring an extra up to 400GB into the mix.

Upgrade to NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System with a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $300. Normally selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $360 and is now down an extra 17% today. That’s good for an overall savings of 25% and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This system is a hassle-free way to upgrade just about every aspect of your home’s network without having to worry about device compatibility. Not only will you be bringing up to 2.2 Gbps network speeds and over 4,000 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your home, but also up to $120 of savings per year by ditching a rented modem.

