Alphabet Scoop 062: Android Q Beta 5, Pixel 4 renders, and TicWatch Pro 4G

This week we talk about Android Q Beta 5, Pixel 4 XL renders that provide a glimpse at the forehead, and the rare opportunity to discuss Wear OS with the new TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE.
Links:
- Here’s everything new in Android Q Beta 5 [Gallery]
- Android Q Beta 5: ‘Gesture Navigation’ continues to improve w/ more fluid animations
- Android Q Beta 5: Here’s how ‘peeking’ in app navigation drawers works
- Pixel 4 XL renders reveal big forehead, small chin, tri-camera setup [Gallery]
- Hands-on: TicWatch Pro 4G is the best performing Wear OS watch you can actually afford
- Qualcomm readying new Snapdragon Wear ‘429’ chip w/ more efficient design for Wear OS
- JBL Link Bar w/ Android TV is now available for purchase at $399
- Galaxy Note 10 renders show off gradient color variant in our best look yet
- YouTube for Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video for Chromecast and Android TV coming today
- Google updates Stadia FAQ with Controller, multiplayer, & ordering details, addresses VR
- It’s okay for Google to kill your favorite features — in fact, they must
