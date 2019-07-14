Over at 9to5Toys we’re tracking all of the best Prime Day deals from Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event. A number of notable offers have already popped up ahead of Monday’s 3AM ET start time, and you can find all of them just below in our best Prime Day deals hub. Make sure you’re following along on Twitter so you don’t miss any of the best Lightning Deals as they come flowing in. You’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals below from Google and many more.
Over the next few days, the best Prime Day deals will be streaming through Amazon’s Gold Box at a rapid pace. On top of rotating promotions that will last six to 48 hours, you’ll also see a number of Lightning deals flowing by just as fast. And don’t forget, you’ll need a Prime membership to cash in on any of these offers so be sure to have your details in order there or you might miss out.
Best Google-friendly deals
Prime Day is a great time to find deals on the latest Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and much more. We’re expecting to see aggressive discounts throughout the two-day event on a number of Google-friendly products.
Headlining is Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S10 sale which takes $200 off the entire lineup, delivering new all-time low prices on unlocked models. We’re also seeing a hefty discount on HP’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook at a new Amazon all-time low of $230. We’re expecting to see plenty of other Google-friendly deals over the next two days, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best offers.
Here are a few standouts so far:
- Amazon takes $200 off the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup for Prime Day
- Take $70 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a new Amazon low of $230
- Save $106 on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver from $343
- Samsung’s 512GB EVO microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $89 shipped
- LG’s G7 ThinQ now runs Android Pie, score it for a new low of $390 (35% off)
Best Smart Home deals
- Philips Hue Early Prime Day deals: Starter Kit $100 or Lightstrip $68
- Polk’s Command Sound Bar brings Alexa to your home theater at $199 (33% off)
- Tell Alexa or Assistant to clean with eufy’s RoboVac 30C at $200 (Reg. $300)
- Ultimate Ears’ BLAST Bluetooth Speaker sports Alexa for $70 (Save $20)
- Schlage’s $154 Sense HomeKit Deadbolt unlocks your door with Siri at 30% off
Best Tech deals
- Amazon takes up to 32% off select Roku streaming sticks with deals from $24
- Expand your Plex server with Seagate’s BarraCuda 8TB HDD: $150 (Reg. $180+)
- ASUS Google WiFi OnHub Router drops to $80 (20% off), TP-Link Extender at $14
- Score a new low on AOC’s Agon 35″ Curved 120Hz Monitor at $650 (22% off), more
- Bundle APC’s 1500VA UPS with its 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip at $180 (20% off)
- Expand your gaming repertoire with an 1TB Xbox One S for $180
- Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV sports Roku built-in for $450 (Reg. $600)
Best Home Goods deals
- Ninja’s professional 1000W blender is a must for smoothies at $59 (20% off)
- Contigo’s highly-rated AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug is down to $11 (Reg. $20)
- Score up to 20% off select AmazonBasics home goods if you have Prime
- Amazon slashes $100 off Breville’s the Barista Espresso Machine: $480
- Boost safety with Kidde’s Voice Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector: $24 (Save 20%)
- Outfit your kitchen with these Dash mini appliances from $8 Prime shipped
Best Fashion deals
- GAP Factory gives you a new look with clearance prices from just $4
- Rockport’s Summer Essentials Sale features 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Get running with ASICS shoes for men and women from $40 at Nordstrom Rack
- Bonobos is having its Biggest Fit Sale with 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Columbia’s Web Specials take up to 65% off jackets, shoes and more from $19
- Levi’s Now or Never Sale updates your denim with an extra 40% off clearance
- Lands’ End Great Summer Sale discounts an array of summer styles up to 65% off
Get ready for Prime Day by following 9to5Toys on all our channels
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
What do you think are the best Prime Day deals? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best Prime Day deals through Amazon’s 48-hour event.