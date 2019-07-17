The AmazonBasics tech sale starts at just $5, you can grab a Google-approved ASUS OnHub router for $60, and Oculus Go is discounted in today’s episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AmazonBasics tech sale: Smart home tech, speakers, much more

There is a new AmazonBasics sale following Prime Day that takes up to 50% off various Mac and Chromebook accessories, smartphone cases, and much more. Our top picks can be found right here, which include but are not limited to LED light bulbs, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless mice.

Bring home ASUS’ Google WiFi OnHub 802.11ac Router at 40% off

Newgg’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS Google WiFi OnHub 802.11ac Router for $60. Typically selling for $100, it just recently dropped to a low of $80 at Amazon. Today’s offer takes an extra $20 off, scoring you a total of 40% in savings and marking a new all-time low. While it’s produced by ASUS, the OnHub router integrates with Google WiFi. That brings up to 2,500 square feet of coverage to your home with speeds capping out at around 1,900 Mbps. The OnHub is a great alternative to Google’s in-house Mesh system, if you’re in search of a more cost-effective solution.

VR awaits with a new all-time low on the Oculus Go Headset

Newegg offers the Oculus Go 32GB Standalone Virtual Reality Headset for $149. Normally selling for $199, that’s good for a $50 discount, is $10 under the Prime Day offer, and is the best price we’ve seen. Immerse yourself in a bevy of games, movies, live sporting events, and other 3D experiences with the Oculus Go. This standalone virtual reality headset doesn’t require any additional hardware and features a 2560×1440 display with 538ppi. It’s a great option for getting started with virtual reality without much overhead. You can learn more in our launch coverage.

