Alphabet Scoop 063: Android feature phones, Stadia AMA, and Pixel 4

This week we talk about our exclusive first look at Android for feature phones, what we learned at the first Stadia AMA, and various Made by Google developments.
- This could be our first look at an Android-powered feature phone from Nokia
- ‘Stadia Pro is not Netflix for Games,’ and other tidbits from Stadia AMA
- Stadia Controller will support Bluetooth audio, but not at launch
- Exclusive: Google Pixel 4 and its distinctive camera bump spotted in public again
- Potential Made by Google Chromebook ‘Atlas’ appears again in new image
- Fuchsia adds official Snapdragon 835 support, same chip as in Google Pixel 2
- Google launches Fuchsia.dev to teach developers about Fuchsia OS [Gallery]
- Android Q bringing Google Translate to Recents view in Pixel Launcher [Video]
- Here’s an early look at Google Assistant ‘Ambient Mode’ [Gallery]
- Gboard 8.5 preps Assistant integration, adds dark theme for settings, kills GIF camera [APK Insight]
