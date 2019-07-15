Gboard 8.5 preps Assistant integration, adds dark theme for settings, kills GIF camera [APK Insight]

The latest Gboard beta features a slew of changes, including a dark theme for settings and the removal of the “Make a GIF” feature. Gboard 8.5 also reveals upcoming Google Assistant integration to share search results in messages, and emoji to GIF/sticker suggestions.

Dark theme settings

Gboard has allowed keyboard themes for ages, with a dark look now extending to the Material Theme settings page, which rolled out in May. Android Q is not required with the dark theme functioning in 9 Pie.

GIF camera deprecated

Version 8.2 in April first revealed that “Make a GIF” would be deprecated. The camera functionality has been removed in Gboard 8.5, with the icon no longer appearing in the top tab.

Google Assistant share integration

Gboard 8.5 reveals upcoming Assistant integration that will make it easy to “share info.” From the initial set of strings, Assistant is not being added to Gboard, but the keyboard app will help transfer information you asked Google about.

Assistant is still activated in the normal fashion, but Gboard will likely act as a conduit to insert rich media — presumably images — into the conversation threads of supported messaging apps. For example, you could possibly ask for movies playing nearby and be able to share that list through a Gboard shortcut. This feature is not yet live.

<string name=”keyboard_type_maestro_promo”>maestro_promo</string> <string name=”maestro_promo_title”>Share info from the Google Assistant</string> <string name=”maestro_promo_description”>”In a conversation, you can ask the Assistant for info about movies, dining, and more, and share it in a message.



To bring up the Assistant, touch & hold the Home screen button or say \\”OK Google.\\””</string> <string name=”maestro_promo_notice_label”>Find & share info from Google Assistant</string>

Emoji to GIF/sticker suggestions

Emoji is highly expressive and can often convey and capture a complex expression better than words. The GIF keyboard in Gboard is working on a pseudo translation-like feature where picking an emoji will suggest related GIFs or stickers with matching expressions. This functionality is not yet available in Gboard 8.5.

<string name=”setting_enable_emoji_to_expression_title”>Emoji browsing suggestions</string> <string name=”setting_enable_emoji_to_expression_summary”>Suggest GIF/Sticker content when you select emojis in the emoji keyboard</string> <string name=”pref_key_enable_emoji_to_expression”>enable_emoji_to_expression</string>

<string name=”suggestions_label_rcs”>Suggestions</string> <string name=”zero_state_prompt_rcs”>Tap an emoji to get suggestions</string> <string name=”no_suggestions_error_rcs”>No suggestions for this emoji</string>

