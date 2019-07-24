Alphabet Scoop 064: Made by Google, Assistant improvements, and Gallery Go

This week we talk about several Made by Google products, including the Pixel 4, Nest Hub Max, and the next Pixelbook. On the software front, there are a slew of Assistant developments and the new Gallery Go by Google Photos.
- Google buying the face data of people in the streets for $5, probably for Pixel 4
- Latest Pixel 4 leaks show off smaller phone, screen protectors w/ large cutout
- [Update: Confirmed fake] This Google Pixel 4 front ‘leak’ is just a decent photoshop job
- Google Store discounts Pixel Slate by $100 and includes free keyboard
- New Google device passes through FCC, possibly Pixelbook successor ‘Atlas’
- Google Nest Hub Max will be available starting September 9
- Google replacing verbal Assistant replies when turning off lights with Home, Nest Hub
- Google Assistant tests sending texts directly from the Android lockscreen
- Google readies ‘custom’ Assistant volume for Smart Displays, Home speakers
- Google Assistant Updates feed adds ‘Resume your podcast’ card
- How to use Google Assistant on a Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Google launches Gallery Go, a lightweight Photos app that works offline
- Google Photos has over 1 billion users just 4 years after it first launched
